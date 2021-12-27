30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 27: The Game You Rule At

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about the games that you love to play and are the best at. Which games do you pull out and want to play but everyone knows you’re too good at? Do they live for the challenge or is it a begrudging event?

Bonus Prompt: What game do you suck at but absolutely love to play?

