The Christmas Specials Night Thread

I’m not naive enough to think many people will read a thread on Christmas night…but maybe they’ll watch one? How about some holiday specials? I know I can’t be the only one who’s still in the mood for them after the actual holiday; I figured I’d post a few I love and give you some options.

First, a contender for one of the all-time greats: 1987’s A Garfield Christmas Special! Jon heads to his family’s house for the holidays with Garfield and Odie in tow. The opening sequence alone will forever be burned into my brain.

Next, we have the special that premiered along with Garfield, A Claymation Christmas Celebration! This Emmy-winning special was made at the height of Will Vinton’s success; the California Raisins have an obligatory appearance, but the other segments are just as good or better.

Third, one that’s a little more obscure: A Wish For Wings That Work. It’s the first and so far only Bloom County animated special, adapting a children’s book written by Berkeley Breathed. I saw this one years after it initially aired, via a Big Lots bargain bin DVD, and loved it – Opus and Bill feel right in this format, and the ending is really sweet.

And finally…I couldn’t resist, sorry. The Star Wars Holiday Special, presented by Rifftrax!

Hope everyone had a great day! If you actually watch any of these, tag me and let me know!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...