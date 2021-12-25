30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 25: Best Classic Games

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about the classic games. These are the ones that a lot of us start out with or that our parents play with us early on such as checkers and the like, and graduate to chess and more. What’s your favorite of this type?

Bonus Prompt: What games did your parents love to play but you hated playing yet had to play?

