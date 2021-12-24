The Weekly Shuffle Thread Celebrates Christmas Eve!

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread! Usually, I recoil from the sound of Christmas music, but seeing as today is Christmas Eve, I can’t help but bring the holiday spirit over to the Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Share your favorite songs of the season that get you in the Christmas mood. But if like me you’re just waiting for December 26th so you can start listening to the radio again, don’t feel like a Scrooge! You can post any songs that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week. Thanks for shuffling everyone, and a Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all who celebrate!

