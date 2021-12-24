The Fifth Annual Christmas Songs That Don’t Suck Thread

Yep, it’s been five years since I threw together a half-assed Christmas music thread because I was listening to Tom Waits’ “Christmas Card from a Hooker In Minneapolis” on December 24th.

This past year I’ve been getting into Jethro Tull. Somewhat surprisingly, they/Ian Anderson released a whole Christmas album back in 2003, featuring re-recorded songs from previous albums, traditional songs, and new stuff. I’m particularly fond of this rendition of “Jack Frost and the Hooded Crow” (which, for my money, is better than the original 1982 version):

Though Christmas-themed, its lyrics are actually pretty depressing. But it has the fwiddly flute noises we all like, so it’s all good.

Feel free to share your favorite Christmas songs below.

