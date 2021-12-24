Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Dec. 24

Introducing today’s contestants:

Chris, an executive director, comes from a big family;

David, an attorney, taught his dog two words using buttons and his voice; and

Amy, an engineering manager, took a remedial handwriting course that helped a little. Amy is a 17-day champ with winnings of $687,400.

Jeopardy! round

SOME LAST-MINUTE CHRISTMAS SHOPPING

HOMOPHONIC PAIRS

ALL AROUND THE WORLD

ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL MOVIES?

IT HAPPENED IN DECEMBER

FIRST RESPONDERS

Scores going into DJ: Amy $18,600, David $800, Chris $1,800.

DD1 – $800 – IT HAPPENED IN DECEMBER – In December 1577 he set sail from England with 5 ships & a crew more than 150 men on a voyage around the world (Amy won $6,000 from her leading score of $8,000.)

Double Jeopardy!

SCIENTIFIC AMERICAN

20TH CENTURY SONG, 21ST CENTURY AD

NOTORIOUS

“K” 9

NOVELS & NOVELISTS

FIRST RESPONSES (all which have never been used on the show before)

An off-day for Amy, who missed both DDs in DJ as well as FJ. Fortunately for her, she made very modest wagers on the last two DDs despite having a substantial lead, so she was able to maintain a runaway at $21,400 vs. $8,600 for Chris and $4,400 for David.

DD2 – $1,600 – “K” 9 – One who uses political influence to put another in power (Amy lost $2,000 from her total of $19,800 vs. $1,800 for Chris.)

DD3 – $800 – NOVELS & NOVELISTS – “La Galatea”, his first novel, appeared in 1585, 20 years before his most famous one (Amy lost of $2,000 from her score of $19,000 vs. $4,800 for David.)

Final Jeopardy!

INTERNATIONAL LANDMARKS – In December 2020 an international agreement added nearly 3 feet to this; one surveyor lost half a toe in the effort

Only David was correct on FJ. Amy dropped $2,000 to win with $19,400 for an 18-day total of $706,800.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: Perhaps the players were overthinking a clue about a sometimes expensive breed of horse that could be purchased using the American Stud Book, a Thoroughbred.

Pedantry corner: Chris responded to a clue about a hit song by Pilot as “It’s Magic”, while the actual title is simply “Magic”. Even though there are other significant songs called “It’s Magic”, the judges ruled him correct (perhaps because the clue included the word “It’s”).

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Drake? DD2 – What is kingmaker? DD3 – Who was Cervantes? FJ – What is Mt. Everest?

Have a nice holiday weekend, everyone!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...