Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Dec. 23

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Andrew, an orthopedic surgeon, moved about every two years;

Kelly, a retired librarian, unexpectedly ate some insects on the job; and

Amy, an engineering manager, couldn’t find a better cat name than Meep. Amy is a 16-day champ with winnings of $631,400.

Jeopardy! round

SEASONINGS GREETINGS

NATIONAL NATURAL LANDMARKS

U.S. CITIZENSHIP TEST

THOMAS HOBBES

NASTY, BRITISH

“SHORT”

Scores going into DJ: Amy $14,400, Kelly $4,600, Andrew $1,600.

DD1 – $600 – NATIONAL NATURAL LANDMARKS – With 36, this state has the most NNLs, including Rancho La Brea & the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park (Amy won $4,000 from her leading score of $9,000.)

Double Jeopardy!

THAT’S QUITE A COUP

BUILT IN THE 1800s

FIRST AMONG SEQUELS

ANIMALS IN CHILDREN’S BOOKS

COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY

5, 5

Amy got off to another fast start with nearly a $10K lead after round one, and completed a sweep of the DDs (all $4,000 wagers, naturally) on her way to a runaway at $38,000 vs. $9,000 for Kelly and $3,600 for Andrew.

DD2 – $2,000 – BUILT IN THE 1800s- A meeting place for the Bundestag, it was completed in 1894 & dramatically torched in 1933 (Amy won $4,000 from her total of $20,000 vs. $8,200 for Kelly.)

DD3 – $1,600 – 5, 5 – A 1974 U.S. law mandated a national one of these, intended to improve fuel efficiency (Amy appeared to be considering a larger bet, but stuck with a win of $4,000 from her score of $29,200 vs. $9,000 for Kelly.)

Final Jeopardy!

THE EARLY UNITED STATES – The final piece in this series points out “the analogy of the proposed government to your own state constitution”

Amy and Andrew were correct on FJ. Amy added $18,000 to win with $56,000 for a 17-day total of $687,400.

Odds and Ends

Making the layup: Kelly’s opponents narrowed down the possibilities with incorrect responses (“Day of the Living Dead”, “Dawn of the Living Dead”) for the title of a George Romero sequel, “Dawn of the Dead”.

Ken’s Korner: He opened the show by noting that Amy finally missed her second FJ in the previous game and wondered if she might be “vulnerable” today. Eh, turns out not so much.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is California? DD2 – What is Reichstag? DD3 – What is speed limit? FJ – What are the Federalist Papers?

