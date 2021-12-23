It’s A Bundyful Life Day Thread

It’s a Bundyful Life is the two-part Christmas episode of Married…with Children in which we get a glimpse of what life would be like if Al Bundy was never born, courtesy of his guardian angel played by comedian Sam Kinison. These two episodes aired back to back on December 17th, 1989.

We get our first glimpse of Ted McGinley in the Bundyverse as Norman Jablonski, the man that Peggy marries in this alternate reality. Can I get a Whoa Jablonski? That doesnt sound right.

We also see how Norman affected Peggy, Kelly, and Bud before Al makes the fateful decision if he wants to live or not.

Thanks to my fellow Avocados that gave me the green light to post this Open Thread.

Married …with Children is currently streaming on Peacock and I have been watching them on the weekends when I eat lunch and dinner. I am currently on Season 2.

Something to Discuss – Its a twofer today – Tell us your favorite Christmas themed television episode and/or your favorite episode of Married…with Children.

When this posts, I’ll be heading home for the holidays. If you are traveling, please stay safe. Looking forward to chatting with everyone over the next few days.

