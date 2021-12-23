Best Graphic Novels and Manga of 2021

The winner of the Pits Best Comic Book and Web Comic of 2021 were announced earlier this week.

The Hayes Code made a comment about the best graphic novels and manga for 2021 and I let the crew at the Book Nook know that I would be posting this discussion thread.

Standalone graphic novels and manga get their due today. We had some of them nominated in the Pits but I wanted to make sure that if you didn’t get a chance to mention them, rank them, or nominate them that you’d get the opportunity to do so.

Tell us which ones you’ve read this year that are must-reads or ones that deserve to be talked about more or get better recognition.

