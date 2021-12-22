The Book Nook Chooses the Best Book (12/22)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

The time has come, the final is here. Since both brackets ended up in a tie I decided to calculate all the upvotes in the previous rounds. The final will be between the following two books:

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

1984 by George Orwell

Vote for which title you like best to determine which one is the Best Book Ever According to the Book Nook!*

*until a next tournament, that is.

! Next week we will be discussing the best books we’ve read this past year so dust off your memory, or simply check your Goodreads account, to tell which book(s) stayed with you in this quite tumultuous year.

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thank you!

