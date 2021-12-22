Another Day Thread of Day Thread Illustrations (December 22, 2021)

It’s the day of the year where I self-congratulatory-ily look back on the illustrations/fan-art/header images I have made over the past year. Sadly my efforts shuddered to a halt in August when I started a new job (boo) and couldn’t bear to even look at Adobe Illustrator on my time off. So here’s some sketches from the last life-drawing class I attended (and perhaps the last for a good long while, considering… everything):

It’s also my birthday. Yay for Snail!

Snail

Enjoy your day, everyone. The Northern hemisphere is finally tilting back towards the Sun.

