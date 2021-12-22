30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 22: Charades!

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about charades. Some love the game, some despise the game, and a whole bunch of us have social anxiety over the experience. Today, we want to hear about your time playing charades and any particular moments that really stood out for you.

Bonus Prompt: What’s your least favorite type to portray?

