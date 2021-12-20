The Eat N Park Christmas Commercial Day Thread

Eat N Park is a chain of family restaurants located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. I first saw this commercial on air one day years ago. You can read about the commercial here and here. The advertisement made its debut in 1982 and still brings back fond memories for the young and old alike. It’s very simple in its execution but sure to bring warmth and cheer to those that watch it.

Something to Discuss – Tell us which holiday themed commercial is your favorite. Feel free to drop a link to the ad in the comment section. For me, the one that still brings tears to my eyes is the Kohls commercial from last year. Like Niagara Falls, Stevie. Like Niagara Falls.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...