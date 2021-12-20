30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 20: Talking Strategic/War Games

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about strategy and war game board games. These are the staple of many a board game collection as most people are likely to have something like Risk, but there are a slew of others over the years and I still have incredibly fond childhood memories of Axis & Allies with friends. What’s your favorite strategy game or war game?

Bonus Prompt: What’s your least favorite strategy or war game?

