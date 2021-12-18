30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 18: The Never-Ending Game

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about games that are meant to be played a long time. And, quite specifically, what your longest game was. Growing up with a lot of friends nearby and a basement that was ours, we often had set up games that we could play during the same that would run for hours and hours, especially Axis and Allies, and would definitely run it a few hours a day over several days. What’s your experience?

Bonus Prompt: What’s your general preference for the length of a game?

