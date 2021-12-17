The Weekly Shuffle Thread Wants to Know Whose SIDE You’re On?

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! No matter where you are in your life, you can always count on the shuffle to be by your side playing your favorite songs. So in celebration of that simple fact, today our special word of the day is SIDE!

Put all your favorite songs with the word Side in them to the side, and then shuffle them and see what the results are! But if your shuffle is besides itself without any Side songs, don’t feel cast aside! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...