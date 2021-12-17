Sarah Paulson Day Thread

It’s Sarah Paulson’s birthday! You may remember her from Mrs America, 12 Years a Slave, Down With Love, an ongoing and frankly bewildering creative relationship with Ryan Murphy, and OF COURSE, the inimitable Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. But to me she will always be the tragically doomed exposition-dumping hologram in Serenity (2005, not 2019). A masterclass performance in under two minutes.

An absolutely terrific actor who makes everything she’s in that much better. Happy birthday Sarah Paulson!

