MCU Phase 4 2021 Film Discussion & Ranking

The pandemic, in my mind, has proven to be a boon for the MCU. After the arrival of Avengers: Endgame, that provided a big jumping off point for a lot of fans after a decade+ of involvement and investment. But due to the pandemic, we had almost 18 months of downtime with no new feature films for Marvel Studios. Yes, there was Disney+ that launched projects this year (and we have a full article coming up for that the day Hawkeye wraps up next week), but the film side is where people still largely call home.

This year saw four films coming out in very quick succession with three from Marvel and one from Sony, essentially giving us a new film every other month.

Black Widow July 9, 2021 July 7, 2021 July 8, 2021 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Sept. 3, 2021 Sept. 3, 2021 Sept. 2, 2021 Eternals Nov. 5, 2021 Nov. 5, 2021 Nov. 4, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home (with Sony) Dec. 17, 2021 Dec. 15, 2021 Dec. 26, 2021

Here’s what’s currently planned for 2022:

Thor: Love and Thunder July 8, 2022 July 8, 2022 July 7, 2022 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness May 6, 2022 May 6, 2022 May 5, 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Nov. 11, 2022 Nov. 11, 2022 Nov. 10, 2022

So we want to know, how have you viewed Phase 4 so far? How do you rank this year’s Marvel films together and how do you rank them in the larger scheme of things? What worked and didn’t work, what do you want more of and less of? Shake it all up and hit us with your hottest take but also with personal connections that you may have felt with these films.

PLEASE NOT: Do not post spoilers and if you absolutely must for any of these four films, use the spoiler marking tag. Most especially for the just-released Spider-Man movie.

