Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Dec. 17 – Professors Tournament day ten

Here are the contestants for the concluding game of the Professors Tournament:

Alisa, a botany professor at Warren Wilson College, enters game two of the finals with $3,800;

Ed, a history professor at American River College, carries over $4,600 from yesterday; and

Sam, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School, shows the way into the last game with $20,000.

Jeopardy! round

THE HISTORY OF ENGLAND

MATH, PROFESSORS

MISCELLANY

PERCUSSION INSTRUMENTS

MOVIE TAGLINES

BEFORE & AFTER

Scores going into DJ: Sam $6,800, Ed $5,200, Alisa $3,000

DD1 – $600 – THE HISTORY OF ENGLAND – One eye, one arm but all man to Lady Hamilton, in 1799 this naval hero disobeyed an order to leave Naples (& the Lady) (Ed doubled to $1,200.)

Double Jeopardy!

LAW

POETIC OBJECTS

HOME, SWEET HOME

REFUGEES

CELEBRITES

LATIN MOTTOES & PHRASES

This developed into a battle between Sam and Ed, with Ed earning enough to have a chance at winning the $100,000. Going into FJ it was Ed with $15,400 vs. Sam at $13,600. Alisa finished in the red at -$1,800, so she would end in third place and receive $25,000.

DD2 – $1,600 – LATIN MOTTOES & PHRASES – The motto of Johns Hopkins University, “Veritas vos libirabit”, translates to this familiar phrase (Sam won $2,000 from his score of $8,800 vs. $6,400 for Ed.)

DD3 – $1,200 – POETIC OBJECTS – Tennyson’s “Iydlls of the King” describes this “with jewels…on the hilt, bewildering heart & eye” (Ed lost $2,200 from his total of $12,800 vs. $12,000 for Sam.)

Final Jeopardy!

FRENCH ARTISTS – The catalog of MOMA’s first exhibition called this artist who died in 1891 a “man of science” & “inventor of a method”

Only Sam was correct, adding $2,000 to finish at $15,600 for a two-day total of $35,600. Sam takes home the top prize money along with an invite to the Tournament of Champions. Ed dropped $13,700 to end with $1,700 for a two-day score of $6,300, good for the $50,000 second-place award.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew 2021 Emmys host “this man the Entertainer” referred to Cedric. Perhaps it would have helped if the clue has been phrased as “…this man, known professionally as ‘the Entertainer’…”

Mayim’s Musings: Coming out of the second break, Mayim offered a statement of thanks to the “tremendously inspirational” group of professors. Also, at the end of BEFORE & AFTER, she declared the category “awesome”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Horatio Nelson? DD2 – What is “The truth will set you free”? DD3 – What is Excalibur? FJ – Who was Seurat?

