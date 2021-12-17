Build Your Own Sinister Six

Spider-Man No Way Home is hitting theaters this weekend, so I thought I’d bring back the build your team thread… this time with the Sinister Six.

I don’t normally have any rules for the build your team prompt but for this one there are two guidelines.

The team can only be comprised of 6 individuals Those individuals must be part of Spider-Mans’ rogues gallery or a villain that Spider-Man has faced off against during his long and storied history as a superhero. Some ones that fit outside the box are The Juggernaut and Doctor Doom, for example.

Let’s have some fun with this endeavor.

I’m looking forward to seeing the team everyone builds to face off against Spidey!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...