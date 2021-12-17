30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 17: Dueling Games

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about “dueling” games. While we focused on games where there was a co-operate element before, today we want to know about ones that pit two players directly against each other in a wide range of types, from Battleship to MasterMind..

Bonus Prompt: What games like these haven’t worked for you?

