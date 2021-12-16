Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What was your best new series of 2021?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16TH, 2021:

A California Christmas: City Lights (Netflix)

A Christmas Wish (BET+)

Aggretsuko Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

A Naija Christmas (Netflix)

Christmas By Chance (Lifetime)

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Peacock)

Dead Asleep (Hulu)

Diego, The Last Goodbye (HBO Max)

Dogs Of The Year 2021 (The CW)

Finding Magic Mike Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Firebite Series Premiere (AMC+)

Juide WRLD: Into The Abyss (Hulu)

MacGruber Seires Premiere (Peacock)

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers (Discovery+)

Puff: Wonders Of The Reef (Netflix)

2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy (HBO)

South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID (Paramount+)

Station Eleven Series Premiere (HBO Max)

70th Miss World Pageant (Reelz)

Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do (HGTV)

The Cut (O Grande Look) (HBO Max)

The Fungees (HBO Max)

The Real Housewives Of Miami Season Four Premiere (Peacock)

20 Years Of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir (BYUtv)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17TH, 2021:

A Forbidden Orange (HBO Max)

BYUradio Family Christmas (BYUtv)

Chillin’ Island (HBO)

Decoupled (Netflix)89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (The CW)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season Six Premiere (Netflix)

Joe Bob Ruins Christmas (Shudder)

Mistletoe In Montana (Lifetime)Mother/Android (Hulu)

Rolling Like Thunder (Showtime)

Swan Song (Apple TV+)

The Witcher Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Twisted Little Lies (LMN)

Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life And Times Of The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (IMDb TV)

With Love (Amazon)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18TH, 2021:

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Netflix)

Christmas For Keeps (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Deadly Girls’ Night Out (LMN)

Drew’s Dream Car (Discovery+)

Holmes For The Holidays (HGTV)

Kindred Spirits (Rravel)

My Dream Kitchen: Carla Hall (Discovery+)

My Dream Kitchen: Giada De Laurentiis (Discovery+)

Out Of Stock: Supply Chain Crisis (Discovery+)

Single’s Inferno (Netflix)

Surprising Santa Claus (HGTV)

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (Hallmark)

Toying With The Holidays (Lifetime)

When Hope Calls Season Premiere (GAC)

Women Of Worth (NBC)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 19TH, 2021:

1883 Series Premiere (Paramount+) –

Under The Christmas Tree (Lifetime)

What Happened In Oslo Series Premiere (Netflix)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 20TH, 2021:

Candy Cane Candidate (Lifetime)

Dynasty Season Five Premiere (The CW)

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Netflix)

100 Day Dream Home Season Premiere (HGTV)

Tough Love With Hillary Farr Series Premiere (HGTV)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST, 2021:

Beck Season Seven Premiere (MHz Choice)

Being The Ricardos (Amazon)

Deadly Summer (MHz Choice)

Grumpy Christmas (Netflix)

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Netflix)

The Christmas Ball (Lifetime)

The New Nurses Season Four Premiere (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 22ND, 2021:

Emily In Paris Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Grumpy Christmas (Netflix)

It Takes A Christmas Village (Lifetime)

The Matrix Resurrections (HBO Max)

