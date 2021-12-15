AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Granddaddy, Part 17

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

Today we’re looking at the final Barbarian subclass, the Path of the Ancestral Guardian. Barbarians who follow this path tend to come from cultures that revere their ancestors, and can learn to contact the spirit world when they rage, calling on the actual spirits of their ancestors to come to their aid.

Starting at 3rd level, when you enter your rage you summon Ancestral Protectors to aid your allies. While raging, the first creature you hit with an attack on your turn is surrounded by spectral warriors that hinder its attacks. That creature has disadvantage on any attack roll made against a creature other than you, and if it hits another creature with an attack, the creature hit has resistance to the damage.

At level 6, the guardian spirits let you reach out to protect your allies more directly with a Spirit Shield. Whenever a creature within 30 feet of you takes damage, if you are raging, you can use your reaction to reduce that damage by 2d6. This amount increases to 3d6 at 10th level and 4d6 at 14th.

When you reach 10th level, you can Consult the Spirits of your ancestors, allowing you to cast the Augury or Clairvoyance spells without using a spell slot or material components. You can use this feature to cast one of the two spells only once per short rest.

Finally at level 14 you can call on your Vengeful Ancestors to retaliate against those who would harm your friends. Whenever you use your Spirit Shield to reduce the damage from an attack, the attacker also takes force damage equal to the amount of damage prevented by the shield.

Players and Characters Wafflicious is in the DM’s seat for this 5e Cthulhu Mythos adventure. Our players include: JosephusBrown as Anton Illinois (Human Inquisitive Rogue/Fighter), a disgraced archaeology professor who has turned to seeking arcane rituals

CleverGuy as Bastian Updelver (Deep Gnome Alchemist Artificer), an eccentric local potionmaker

TheHayesCode as Hazel Green (Dhampir Spirits Bard), a flapper, séance MC, and aspiring spiritualist

Spiny Creature as Ku (Kenku Twilight Cleric), a local priestess of Bastet, goddess of protection

The Wasp as Leah Zann (Tiefling Great Old One Warlock), a professor from Miskatonic University who accepted a deal with Yog Sothoth to get an advantage over her male colleagues

Otto as Minty Rocksmasher (Dwarf Berserker Barbarian), survivor of an eldritch accident which decimated her tribe

Credit to TheHayesCode for writing this week’s recap! Thanks, Hayes!

Hazel's Diary Well, Diary, we beat the poisoned pants off a gang of snake people riding a giant dinosaur and set it free to roam hither 'n' yon. Now we have ourselves a couple of oversized skulls, which we'd very much like to keep those slitherly sneaks from getting their hands on. I was all for Bastion turning his little acid sprayer up to maximum melt mode and making a little bone broth, but too many people wanted to lug 'em back as proof these big things are real, so we had to carry the things all the way back to camp. Well, I say "we", but I sure wasn't gonna do it! On the way back we snuck past a few scalies taming a dino, and managed to hide in the brush and watch it happen. Looked like they used some kind mysterious green soup to mix-up their minds and make 'em calm down and behave. (Real glad Mother didn't have that stuff when I was growing up!) Later on we spotted a herd of three-horned dinos charging by and we managed to wrangle one with the help of a certain animal social lubricant Bastion mixed up. Her name's Trixie, and she's a big leathery sweetheart. And later still, a storm rolled up, and Gunnar got struck by lightning. Speaking of Mother, if she's right about the man upstairs, then either he's got lousy aim or Gunnar's got a few skeletons in his closet… but if you ask me, it was the whole 'wearin' metal armor in a thunderstorm' thing. We took a little recuperation in camp for a couple days. Some of our elven friends were gettin' real antsy about about that destroyed village we heard about, so after loading up on blackberries we set out again. First person we ran into was a tree—well, a druid—who asked us if we'd seen any unusual plants, and I told her all about that other weird tree that jumped me while we were out hunting, way back when. She must've been thrilled to hear it, because she gave us some medicine in exchange. And, one last thing, Diary. We set up camp for the night, and Minty caught sight of another shifty snakeman creepin' up near the hut – so we pulled off an ambush. I managed to summon up a beguiling serpent ghost to keep our prey distracted while the others made with the jump 'n' thump. Oh, how the tables turn! Take that, scaly! I hope they make you into a handbag.

