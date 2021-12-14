The Creative Endeavors Thread Gears Up For Holidays

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Pretty active right now; in the middle of several different illustrations, at least two of which’ll likely wrap up later today, and hit on a routine of sorts for painting (mainly working on Sundays when I’m off and it’s quiet around the house for a change as the nearby construction workers are off too); probably likely to finish at least one large-ish (for me) oil before the holiday. Speaking of which, flying out next week to the Old Country (Louisiana) for the first time in two years and will hopefully have plenty of downtime (I’ll be there for almost a week) to sketch and plan for 2022 (some of the preliminaries are underway already).

As so many of the seasonal holidays (at least theoretically) focus on giving, I’d like to use this space to highlight a webcomic from one of our own, Koala DeVil, who I haven’t seen around a lot lately but who’s a highly regarded comic artist and illustrator. Her adventure series The Curse of Crooked Mile‘s been a treat for a few years and I recently caught up with her newer entry Ninecrow, rather more somber and considerably more “adult”; the style is a lot looser and darker than in Crooked Mile with some superb use of inkwash and attention to facial expressions and detail. Reminds me in some ways of Richard Sala but–instead–with fully-rounded female characters who aren’t bizarrely objectified at the same time.

In the meantime, finding myself in an administrative flurry; my apartment key almost twisted off in the lock Monday morning before I was gonna hit the gym and then work (barely a day after a potentially alarming health problem more or less took care of itself) and the rental office was only open for a half hour before I had to leave for work, so it’s up in the air whether I’ll be able to post below today (not sure I’ll have anything finished anyway). I doubt anyone’ll try and sneak into my place while it’s unlocked, but in case my extremely run-of-the-mill laptop gets stolen, that’s what happened (not that I’m unconscious of my luck; the only stuff I own that some rando would likely find worth stealing can easily fit into my backpack–where it presently remains–and what the past day or so would have looked like had I not gotten the key out of the lock really doesn’t bear thinking about, so I’m not gonna do that).

How’s your work going?

