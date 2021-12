Miranda Hart is a British actor and comedian who was born on December 14, 1972. I have enjoyed her in roles including:

Miranda in her self-titled sitcom:

Yes, it co-stars Tom Ellis aka “Lucifer” as Miranda’s crush / later boyfriend.

Chummy in Call The Midwife (seasons 1-4):

Miss Bates in Emma.

Hart has also written five books, including Is It Just Me? which won the British Book Award for Non-Fiction in 2012.

Have a good night, ‘cados!

