Games

Triviacados: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Quiz Note: Warning: These questions are meant to get progressively harder, but your mileage may vary depending on your life experiences.

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest?

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous
Monday: Literature
Tuesday: Geography
Wednesday: Music
Thursday: History
Friday: Movies & TV
Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.