The 12/11 Costa Rica Day Thread

Costa Rica is a country in Central America, with a population of about five million and around 19,710 square miles in size. It is a constitutional republic with a long-standing, stable democracy, and a highly educated workforce. It has national health care, is one of only a few sovereign nations with no standing army, and is the twelfth happiest country in the World Happiness Report. Currently it is in its tropical summer, with the dry season in force, and is economically stable, with its unit of currency the colon. Spanish is the primary language spoken.

Sounds like a paradise, doesn’t it? I sincerely hope it is. Because at the time you read this, my spouse and I should be on a flight to San Jose, the capital of Costa Rica. I will be spending at least six hours with a N95 mask tightly strapped to my face, leaving me unable to eat or drink from the time we enter the local airport until we step outside in San Jose. I do not want to travel. I am terrified of contracting COVID, triple vaccinated or not. But my spouse wants to see what Costa Rica is like in case we have to run there because the United States is lower on the democracy and happiness scales right now than Costa Rica, so go we must. We’ll be there a week before (hopefully) returning to the US, if our tests are negative. (On a more positive note, at least my fear of COVID may triumph over my fear of dying in a plane crash.)

Oh, and today’s also my birthday. Happy Birthday to me.

Apologies. I know I am lucky to be able to travel to another country. If it weren’t for this damned COVID, I would be ecstatic. I just don’t want to get sick. Once I get there, it should be fine. Meanwhile, here I am at the airport with my N95’s nose bridge cutting into my sinuses.

*sigh*

Have a safe day, Avocados!

