Tonight’s movie is How To Make A Monster, which Sven has shown recently enough where we already discussed it on the site. Throwing up the header because why not, but also because I wanted to alert you to something cool: there’s a YouTube channel that, in the past week, has uploaded a couple of vintage Sven episodes. Like this one, Night of the Living Dead from 1996.

Will anyone use this thread? Who knows, but it’s here.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...