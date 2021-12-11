I can’t believe a multi-part sequel to Into the Spiderverse was just announced last week and I’m not gonna be here to talk about it because my cousin is getting married. Sony has had a surprisingly-good track record with pushing the computer animation medium to new heights (even the Hotel Transylvania series is neat for how deformed and cartoony they were able to make the character poses), and Spiderverse was one of their coolest outings. God, I’m so excited. It’s Animation Time!

What animated things have you been into lately? What’s a recent episode of something you saw that lacks a dedicated review spot? Here’s where we can talk about it! Like the old AT comment section, try to begin top-level comments with the name of the specific show you want to talk about in bold (assuming you are talking about a specific show), so it’s easy to find for others who want to talk about that show.

