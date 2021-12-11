30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 11: Favorite Licensed Game

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about the licensed games! Like most, I have a mixed history in it that I really wanted to love some older ones from decades ago, as a child when I saw both Dune and Starship Troopers games based on books I loved. But they never made sense. Yet I was all in on a number of Star Wars games, especially Trivial Pursuit. Today, we want to know which ones are your favorites but also which ones really wasted their potential.

Bonus Prompt: What’s your least favorite licensed game?

