Job Rants Thread – 12/10/2021 – …Schleppin’

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

I was kind of sick this week, so I really didn’t do much thinking about anything else, this week. And whatever work I did do, well…I mean, it’s not like I’m an astronaut, is it? So, then why is this not considered an Open Table column for this week? Well, mostly because I’ve noticed that I tend to start feeling this way in the lead-up to Christmas and New Years.

Beyond the fact that, given our connected society, holiday shopping requires significantly less effort on our parts than it used to, one personally feels that, barring any significant deadlines, it sort of feels like you’re just running out the clock until the new year arrives. I can’t speak for the rest of you; but, for me at least, I think I’ve hit my psychological limit for the year 2021. Yes, I know that, in truth, marking time doesn’t actually change anything in reality, but at least we feel like it does; and for some, myself included, that’s often enough.

For the rest of you, however, there’s ranting; so get to it.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: We’ve still got a few weeks, but it’s not too early to start planning that holiday party.

