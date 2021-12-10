Friday New Music 12/10

Hello! It’s Friday! Here’s some new music. Have fun, go post in the pits
— 2KBABY – First Quarter
— Aeon Station (Kevin Whelan of The Wrens) – Observatory
— Agarthic – The Inner Side
— Alpha Bootis – Science Fiction-Double Feature
— Anatomy Of Habit – Even If It Takes A Lifetime
— Andrew Lee – Heavy Metal Shrapnel
— Anita Lane – Sex O’Clock (20th Anniversary Reissue)
— Atlas – Ukko
— Bad Mothers – Bad Mothers
— The Band – Cahoots (50th Anniversary Edition)
— Beatrice Deer – SHIFTING
— Big Boi and Sleepy Brown – The Big Sleepover
— The Bloody Monroe – Some Like It Heavy
— The Brandy Alexanders – The Brandy Alexanders
— Bria – Cuntry Covers Vol. 1 EP (Physical Release)
— Buck Owens and Susan Raye – Together Again
— Carved In Stone – Wafts of Mist & The Forgotten Belief
— Christian Death – The Dark Age Renaissance Collection, Part 1, The Renaissance
— Clear Mortifee – Fairies: Act II EP
— Common – A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2
— Crowen – Prophecy EP
— Dai Burger – Back in Ya Mouf
— DEAD – You’ll Never Know Pleasure (25th Anniversary Reissue)
— Dead Beast – Dead Beast
— Delaire The Liar – Eat Your Own EP
— Dessiderium – Aria
— DigDog – Homeless Theater
— The Drippers – Scandanavian Thunder
— DPERD – Monsters
— Duke Ellington & John Coltrane – Duke Ellington & John Coltrane (Vinyl Reissue)
— Dylan Dunn – Blue Like You EP
— Ehiorobo – Joltjacket
— Estriver – Outcry
— Exit Kid – Basis EP
— Fela Kuti – Vinyl Box Set #5
— Fifi Rong – There Is A Funeral In My Heart, For Every Man I Loved
— Final Coil – Somnambulant II
— firekid – Muscle Shoals Metaphysical
— Fleet Foxes – A Very Lonely Solstice
— Forrest Fang – Forever
— Four Year Strong – Brain Pain (Deluxe)
— Fucked Up – David Comes to Life (Vinyl Reissue)
— Funeral – Praesentialis in Aeternum
— Gorillaz – Gorillaz (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Vinyl Box Set)
— Green Day – The BBC Sessions
— Harry Bertoia – Sonambien (Vinyl Reissue)
— Herman Dune – Santa Cruz Gold
— Honey Guide – A Tidy Room Is A Tidy Mind EP
— Horse Show – Falsterbo EP
— Hot Club of Cowtown – What Makes Bob Holler (Vinyl Reissue)
— Jack Kays x Travis Barker – My Favorite Nightmares EP
— Jarvis Duo (Mr. Bungle’s Travis Dunn and Jarvis Earnshaw) – Hypnagogia
— Jeff Parker (of Tortoise) – Forfolks
— Jeff Tweedy (of Wilco) – Love Is the King / Live Is the King (Deluxe Edition)
— Jlin – Embryo EP
— Joan Avant – Dies Irae
— John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman – John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman (Vinyl Reissue)
— Joseph White – The Wagging Craze – Original Cast Recording
— Juice WRLD – Fighting Demons
— Kaktus Einarsson – In The Garden (Live Session EP)
— Karin Park – Church Of Imagination
— Kid Dad – Bloom EP
— Lambchop – I Hope You’re Sitting Down / Jack’s Tulips (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Last Martyr – Purgatory EP
— Lifelost – Punitive Damnation
— Lil Pump and Ronny J – Lil Pump and Ronny J 1.5
— Loney Hutchins – Buried Loot, Demos from the House of Cash and Outlaw Era, ‘73-‘78
— Loud Apartment – Technology
— Majid Soula – Chant Amazigh
— Mariusz Duda – Lockdown Trilogy
— Mark Knopfler – The Studio Albums 1996-2007
— Mauvey – The Florist
— Mercury X – Imprisoned
— Michael Hurley – The Time of the Foxgloves
— Michot’s Melody Makers – Tiny Island EP
— Monsta X – The Dreaming
— MORDOM – Cry of the Dying World
— Moses Sumney – Live From Blackalachia
— Mouth Congress (Scott Thomspon and Paul Bellini of Kids in the Hall) – Waiting For Henry
— Nalan – I’m Good. The Crying Tape
— Neon Trees – versions of you EP
— The New Pornographers – Mass Romantic (Vinyl Reissue)
— Nick Murphy & The Program – Take In the Roses
— Nicole Atkins – Memphis Ice
— The O’My’s – No Swimming EP
— Orphaned Land – 30 Years Of Oriental Metal
— OT the Real & DJ Green Lantern – Broken Glass
— Otargos – Fleshborer Soulflayer
— Perseide – The Only Thing
— Pornographic Sunset – Gold; Flesh; Dirt
— Psilocybe Larvae – Where Silence Dwells
— Restless Spirit – Blood of the Old Gods
— Reveal! – Doppelherz
— Rick Ross – Richer Than I Ever Been
— Rising Insane – Afterglow
— Robin Guthrie (of Cocteau Twins) – Riviera EP
— Rope Sect – Proskynesis EP
— Safety Town – Fake It
— San Fermin – In This House
— Sevendust – Blood & Stone Deluxe
— Siamese – Home
— Sinful Ways – Darkest Days EP
— Spell Songs – Spell Songs II: Let The Light In
— Stabbing – Ravenous Psychotic Onslaught
— Teen Daze – Interior
— There’s a Light – f̶o̶r̶ ̶w̶h̶a̶t̶ ̶m̶a̶y̶ ̶I ̶h̶o̶pe̶? for what must we hope?
— Thirty Fates – Circus Black
— Tiffany – Pieces of Me (Deluxe Edition)
— Tor Lundvall – Beautiful Illusions
— Trash Sun – Bill
— Vado – Long Run Vol. 2
— Various Artists – Don’t Look Up (Soundtrack From the Netflix Film)
— Various Artists – Tokyo Glow
— Various Artists – The West Side Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
— will hyde – nothing ever changes. EP
— William Fitzsimmons – No Promises: The Astronaut’s Return
— WO FAST – The Dark Gathering (Vinyl Reissue)
— Ziemba – Unsubtle Magic