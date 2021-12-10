Friday New Music 12/10

Hello! It’s Friday! Here’s some new music. Have fun, go post in the pits

— 2KBABY – First Quarter

— Aeon Station (Kevin Whelan of The Wrens) – Observatory

— Agarthic – The Inner Side

— Alpha Bootis – Science Fiction-Double Feature

— Anatomy Of Habit – Even If It Takes A Lifetime

— Andrew Lee – Heavy Metal Shrapnel

— Anita Lane – Sex O’Clock (20th Anniversary Reissue)

— Atlas – Ukko

— Bad Mothers – Bad Mothers

— The Band – Cahoots (50th Anniversary Edition)

— Beatrice Deer – SHIFTING

— Big Boi and Sleepy Brown – The Big Sleepover

— The Bloody Monroe – Some Like It Heavy

— The Brandy Alexanders – The Brandy Alexanders

— Bria – Cuntry Covers Vol. 1 EP (Physical Release)

— Buck Owens and Susan Raye – Together Again

— Carved In Stone – Wafts of Mist & The Forgotten Belief

— Christian Death – The Dark Age Renaissance Collection, Part 1, The Renaissance

— Clear Mortifee – Fairies: Act II EP

— Common – A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2

— Crowen – Prophecy EP

— Dai Burger – Back in Ya Mouf

— DEAD – You’ll Never Know Pleasure (25th Anniversary Reissue)

— Dead Beast – Dead Beast

— Delaire The Liar – Eat Your Own EP

— Dessiderium – Aria

— DigDog – Homeless Theater

— The Drippers – Scandanavian Thunder

— DPERD – Monsters

— Duke Ellington & John Coltrane – Duke Ellington & John Coltrane (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dylan Dunn – Blue Like You EP

— Ehiorobo – Joltjacket

— Estriver – Outcry

— Exit Kid – Basis EP

— Fela Kuti – Vinyl Box Set #5

— Fifi Rong – There Is A Funeral In My Heart, For Every Man I Loved

— Final Coil – Somnambulant II

— firekid – Muscle Shoals Metaphysical

— Fleet Foxes – A Very Lonely Solstice

— Forrest Fang – Forever

— Four Year Strong – Brain Pain (Deluxe)

— Fucked Up – David Comes to Life (Vinyl Reissue)

— Funeral – Praesentialis in Aeternum

— Gorillaz – Gorillaz (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Vinyl Box Set)

— Green Day – The BBC Sessions

— Harry Bertoia – Sonambien (Vinyl Reissue)

— Herman Dune – Santa Cruz Gold

— Honey Guide – A Tidy Room Is A Tidy Mind EP

— Horse Show – Falsterbo EP

— Hot Club of Cowtown – What Makes Bob Holler (Vinyl Reissue)

— Jack Kays x Travis Barker – My Favorite Nightmares EP

— Jarvis Duo (Mr. Bungle’s Travis Dunn and Jarvis Earnshaw) – Hypnagogia

— Jeff Parker (of Tortoise) – Forfolks

— Jeff Tweedy (of Wilco) – Love Is the King / Live Is the King (Deluxe Edition)

— Jlin – Embryo EP

— Joan Avant – Dies Irae

— John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman – John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman (Vinyl Reissue)

— Joseph White – The Wagging Craze – Original Cast Recording

— Juice WRLD – Fighting Demons

— Kaktus Einarsson – In The Garden (Live Session EP)

— Karin Park – Church Of Imagination

— Kid Dad – Bloom EP

— Lambchop – I Hope You’re Sitting Down / Jack’s Tulips (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Last Martyr – Purgatory EP

— Lifelost – Punitive Damnation

— Lil Pump and Ronny J – Lil Pump and Ronny J 1.5

— Loney Hutchins – Buried Loot, Demos from the House of Cash and Outlaw Era, ‘73-‘78

— Loud Apartment – Technology

— Majid Soula – Chant Amazigh

— Mariusz Duda – Lockdown Trilogy

— Mark Knopfler – The Studio Albums 1996-2007

— Mauvey – The Florist

— Mercury X – Imprisoned

— Michael Hurley – The Time of the Foxgloves

— Michot’s Melody Makers – Tiny Island EP

— Monsta X – The Dreaming

— MORDOM – Cry of the Dying World

— Moses Sumney – Live From Blackalachia

— Mouth Congress (Scott Thomspon and Paul Bellini of Kids in the Hall) – Waiting For Henry

— Nalan – I’m Good. The Crying Tape

— Neon Trees – versions of you EP

— The New Pornographers – Mass Romantic (Vinyl Reissue)

— Nick Murphy & The Program – Take In the Roses

— Nicole Atkins – Memphis Ice

— The O’My’s – No Swimming EP

— Orphaned Land – 30 Years Of Oriental Metal

— OT the Real & DJ Green Lantern – Broken Glass

— Otargos – Fleshborer Soulflayer

— Perseide – The Only Thing

— Pornographic Sunset – Gold; Flesh; Dirt

— Psilocybe Larvae – Where Silence Dwells

— Restless Spirit – Blood of the Old Gods

— Reveal! – Doppelherz

— Rick Ross – Richer Than I Ever Been

— Rising Insane – Afterglow

— Robin Guthrie (of Cocteau Twins) – Riviera EP

— Rope Sect – Proskynesis EP

— Safety Town – Fake It

— San Fermin – In This House

— Sevendust – Blood & Stone Deluxe

— Siamese – Home

— Sinful Ways – Darkest Days EP

— Spell Songs – Spell Songs II: Let The Light In

— Stabbing – Ravenous Psychotic Onslaught

— Teen Daze – Interior

— There’s a Light – f̶o̶r̶ ̶w̶h̶a̶t̶ ̶m̶a̶y̶ ̶I ̶h̶o̶pe̶? for what must we hope?

— Thirty Fates – Circus Black

— Tiffany – Pieces of Me (Deluxe Edition)

— Tor Lundvall – Beautiful Illusions

— Trash Sun – Bill

— Vado – Long Run Vol. 2

— Various Artists – Don’t Look Up (Soundtrack From the Netflix Film)

— Various Artists – Tokyo Glow

— Various Artists – The West Side Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

— will hyde – nothing ever changes. EP

— William Fitzsimmons – No Promises: The Astronaut’s Return

— WO FAST – The Dark Gathering (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ziemba – Unsubtle Magic

