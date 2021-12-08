Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (December 8, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! YOASOBI released The Book 2 last week, which is their third EP this year. So much music! In addition to their first EP, The Book, you can also listen to a selection of their most popular singles in English on E-Side. Basically, YOASOBI have been dominating 2021. If you haven’t given them a listen yet, you should! As a bonus, their music videos are beautiful and always a treat to watch.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

