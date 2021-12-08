Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Dec. 8 – Professors Tournament day three

Here are the contestants for day three of the Professors Tournament:

Ashleigh, assistant professor of U.S. & African-American history at University of Colorado-Boulder. assumes historians will be in trouble during a zombie apocalypse;

Lisa, an associate professor of writing studies at Hofstra, in class falls somewhere between “cheerleader and demented squirrel”; and

Sam, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School, whose father taught him to never stop learning.

Jeopardy! round

FOUND IN KING TUT’S TOMB

THE RULES OF THE GAME

COMPANY COLORS

MORE THAN 100

DEALING WITH THE ENVIORNMENT

PREPOSITIONAL PHRASES

Scores going into DJ: Sam $8,000, Lisa $1,400, Ashleigh $4,000.

DD1 – $1,000 – DEALING WITH THE ENVIORNMENT – A 2007 column by the New York Times’ Thomas Friedman is credited as the origin of this 3-word term (Ashleigh won $1,000 from her score of $1,400.)

Double Jeopardy!

LITERARY PROFESSORS

TRIPLE RHYME TIME

ISLANDS IN THE CHAIN

NAMES & PLACES OF 2021

A LITTLE MATH IN YOUR MOVIE

“ENNIAL” RESPONSE WILL DO

Sam never had an anxious moment, going into FJ with a easy runaway at $22,400. Lisa ($6,400) and Ashleigh ($3,200) were left to try and improve their wild card positions.

DD2 – $1,600 – LITERARY PROFESSORS – In an 1893 story he is described as “the organizer of half that is evil and nearly all that is undetected” in London (Lisa won $1,400 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $800 – NAMES & PLACES OF 2021 – In September, the last piece of a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, opposed by the U.S., was put in place under this sea (On the last clue of DJ, Ashleigh lost $2,000 from her total of $5,200.)

Final Jeopardy!

20TH CENTURY PEOPLE – Gen. MacArthur said this man’s death by “violence is one of those bitter anachronisms that seems to refute all logic”

Shockingly, no one was correct on FJ. Lisa and Ashleigh both lost everything, while Sam advanced by betting $0.

Odds and Ends

Shilling slipups: The players couldn’t identify the logo of Shopify, or that a purple feather means premium content on streaming service Peacock.

Pedantry corner: It sounded to me like Lisa pronounced the last name of the subject of DD2 with five syllables instead of four, but the judges let it slide.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Green New Deal? DD2 – Who is Professor Moriarty? DD3 – What is the Baltic Sea? FJ – Who was Mahatma Gandhi?

