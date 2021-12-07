30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 7: Best Party Games

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about party games! These can be really hit or miss depending on the group and how well they participate, but today we want to know what you think are the best party games and the worst ones – and share any personal experiences with either!

Bonus Prompt: What are the best and worst party games for a kids birthday?

