Weekly Games Thread Just Reboots It

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question: Reboots. They’re a vital part of both Hollywood and the games industry. Later this week the latest Halo campaign will launch and will be a soft, back to basics reboot sidelining the previous two campaigns in favor of the familiar. What’s a favorite game reboot, a least favorite game reboot, a most memorable game reboot, for reyou?

