Encanto Wins Another Box Office With The December 3rd – 5th Weekend Results

The post-Thanksgiving weekend isn’t one expected to have a lot going on as there wasn’t anything new that was going big and wide. What we get is largely a repeat of before with Encanto in the top spot followed by Ghosbusters: Afterlife making it past the $10 million mark. House of Gucci is the next on the list with a $6.7 million take and everything drops fast after that. The only thing that stands out different this week is that Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers took the fourth place slot with a Fathom Events release that brought in $4.1 million for the weekend and $9 million overall with its showings.

Next weekend sees West Side Story going wide along with National Champions while there are several limited releases coming out, including Being the Ricardos.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Encanto Disney $12,739,000 3,980 $3,201 $57,959,641 2 Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sony $10,350,000 4,059 $2,550 $102,191,594 3 House Of Gucci United Artists Releasing $6,773,404 3,477 $1,948 $33,641,223 4 Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers Fathom Events $4,100,000 1,700 $2,412 $9,000,000 5 Eternals Disney $3,939,000 3,230 $1,220 $156,528,707 6 Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Sony $2,655,000 2,803 $947 $13,173,747 7 Dune Warner Bros. $1,810,000 1,217 $1,487 $104,572,547 8 Clifford The Big Red Dog Paramount $1,800,000 3,261 $552 $45,728,389 9 King Richard Warner Bros. $1,205,000 2,654 $454 $13,402,551 10 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sony $1,035,000 1,234 $839 $210,914,422 11 No Time To Die United Artists Releasing $830,000 1,177 $705 $159,447,038 12 True To The Game 3 Faith Media Distribution $623,529 440 $1,417 $623,529

