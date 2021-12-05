Movies

Encanto Wins Another Box Office With The December 3rd – 5th Weekend Results

The post-Thanksgiving weekend isn’t one expected to have a lot going on as there wasn’t anything new that was going big and wide.  What we get is largely a repeat of before with Encanto in the top spot followed by Ghosbusters: Afterlife making it past the $10 million mark. House of Gucci is the next on the list with a $6.7 million take and everything drops fast after that. The only thing that stands out different this week is that Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers took the fourth place slot with a Fathom Events release that brought in $4.1 million for the weekend and $9 million overall with its showings.

Next weekend sees West Side Story going wide along with National Champions while there are several limited releases coming out, including Being the Ricardos.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1EncantoDisney$12,739,0003,980$3,201$57,959,641
2Ghostbusters: AfterlifeSony$10,350,0004,059$2,550$102,191,594
3House Of GucciUnited Artists Releasing$6,773,4043,477$1,948$33,641,223
4Christmas with the Chosen: The MessengersFathom Events$4,100,0001,700$2,412$9,000,000
5EternalsDisney$3,939,0003,230$1,220$156,528,707
6Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon CitySony$2,655,0002,803$947$13,173,747
7DuneWarner Bros.$1,810,0001,217$1,487$104,572,547
8Clifford The Big Red DogParamount$1,800,0003,261$552$45,728,389
9King RichardWarner Bros.$1,205,0002,654$454$13,402,551
10Venom: Let There Be CarnageSony$1,035,0001,234$839$210,914,422
11No Time To DieUnited Artists Releasing$830,0001,177$705$159,447,038
12True To The Game 3Faith Media Distribution$623,529440$1,417$623,529

