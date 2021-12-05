Encanto Wins Another Box Office With The December 3rd – 5th Weekend Results

The post-Thanksgiving weekend isn’t one expected to have a lot going on as there wasn’t anything new that was going big and wide. What we get is largely a repeat of before with Encanto in the top spot followed by Ghosbusters: Afterlife making it past the $10 million mark. House of Gucci is the next on the list with a $6.7 million take and everything drops fast after that. The only thing that stands out different this week is that Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers took the fourth place slot with a Fathom Events release that brought in $4.1 million for the weekend and $9 million overall with its showings.
Next weekend sees West Side Story going wide along with National Champions while there are several limited releases coming out, including Being the Ricardos.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|1
|Encanto
|Disney
|$12,739,000
|3,980
|$3,201
|$57,959,641
|2
|Ghostbusters: Afterlife
|Sony
|$10,350,000
|4,059
|$2,550
|$102,191,594
|3
|House Of Gucci
|United Artists Releasing
|$6,773,404
|3,477
|$1,948
|$33,641,223
|4
|Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers
|Fathom Events
|$4,100,000
|1,700
|$2,412
|$9,000,000
|5
|Eternals
|Disney
|$3,939,000
|3,230
|$1,220
|$156,528,707
|6
|Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
|Sony
|$2,655,000
|2,803
|$947
|$13,173,747
|7
|Dune
|Warner Bros.
|$1,810,000
|1,217
|$1,487
|$104,572,547
|8
|Clifford The Big Red Dog
|Paramount
|$1,800,000
|3,261
|$552
|$45,728,389
|9
|King Richard
|Warner Bros.
|$1,205,000
|2,654
|$454
|$13,402,551
|10
|Venom: Let There Be Carnage
|Sony
|$1,035,000
|1,234
|$839
|$210,914,422
|11
|No Time To Die
|United Artists Releasing
|$830,000
|1,177
|$705
|$159,447,038
|12
|True To The Game 3
|Faith Media Distribution
|$623,529
|440
|$1,417
|$623,529
© Comscore 2019