The Big Lebowski Day Thread (12/4)

December 4th, 1942 is the birthday of Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, so get yourself a beverage and try not to spill it on the rug (it ties the room together) as we toast a legend.

Today we are celebrating the movie – it’s probably one of the few cult classics that a majority of us here at the Avocado have seen at least a few times. If you haven’t seen it, stop what you are doing and give it a viewing tonight or tomorrow!

It’s Giftmas weekend and everyone is waiting with anticipation for the big day!

Have a great Saturday!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...