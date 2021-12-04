30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 4: Best Tabletop RPG

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about the classic tabletop roleplaying game. There’s a lot of variety to this and we’re curious to see who’s old school – did you start with dice and a baggie? – and those that have come since.

Bonus Prompt: Talk to us about your favorite gaming memory, be it a character, a campaign, or something else.

