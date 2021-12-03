The Avocado Sells Out: Holiday Edition

It’s been a while so in case you forgotten what this is – We occasionally get requests for reviews/interviews/features from various PR firms. We don’t have any requirements for these reviews other than we ask that if you take one, you do it in a professional and timely manner. We will link you up with the publicist and wherever it goes from there, it’s on you.

As always, if you’re interested, let us know in the comments or modmail (avocadomods@gmail.com)

Tim Carman Trio – “Music For Bob” album

Toxic Avenger Remixes Saint Mars’ single

Kenny Lattimore – “Here to Stay” album

Faye – “Alexandra” single

Catfish Seminar – “The Fort” single

Alex Dunn – “Southern Star” album

The Wishing Tree (movie)

DJ Delacroix – “Homie” single

Portal Runner (movie)

FarCry 6: Vaas Insanity Soundtrack review

Highway Superstar – “Contraband” album

Sharon, Lois and Bram – “Best of the Best Live” album

Badland Doves (movie)

FUTURENOT – “Greatest Hits” Album

William Patrick Owen – “Dreams On The Moon” album

Your Paris – “The Weather” single

The Filthy Six – “SoHo Filth” album

Ben Tatar – “Seconds” album

Dylan Cox – “Welcome” album



