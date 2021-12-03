Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Dec. 3

Introducing today’s contestants:

Andrew, a set decorator, does a San Fernando Valley podcast ;

Brooke, a user experience designer, collects pothos; and

Amy, an engineering manager, acted in 12 plays of Shakespeare. Amy is a 12-day champ with winnings of $483,000.

Jeopardy! round

THE FRANC0-PRUSSIAN WAR

IT’S A SCIENCE

ANIMAL MASCOTS

TRENDING

CANADIAN SPORTS

YOU GET A “C”

Scores going into DJ: Amy $11,000, Brooke $4,400, Andrew $3,200.

DD1 – $1,000 – IT’S A SCIENCE – A German zoologist coined the name of this branch of biology that studies the relationship between organisms & their environments (Amy improved her leading score by $3,000 to $9,200.)

Double Jeopardy!

NOVELS

PUT UP YOUR DUKES

PULLING INTO “TOWN”

IT’S HYPHENATED

DENNIS QUAID MOVIE ROLES

EPONYMS

It was another easy win for Amy, who scored on both of her DD opportunities and breezed into FJ with $33,400 vs. $4,800 for Brooke and $4,000 for Andrew.

DD2 – $1,200 – NOVELS – This Leon Uris novel portraying Israel’s birth is about 10 times longer than the Bible book of the same name (Andrew doubled to $4,800 vs. $15,800 for Amy.)

DD3 – $1,600 – PULLING INTO “TOWN” – In 1862 Confederate General John Magruder followed in Cornwallis’ footsteps in having a very bad day in this historic place (Amy won $6,000 from her score of $27,800 vs. $4,800 for Brooke.)

Final Jeopardy!

ORGANIZATIONS – In the U.S. & its territories, this nonprofit whose roots trace to 1980 fulfills a word in its name every 34 minutes

Only Amy was correct on FJ, adding $20,000 to win with $53,400 for a 13-day total of $536,400. Amy is now fourth on the all-time regular game earnings list, and only trails James in money won at this point in her run. Amy (and Ken) will return after the conclusion of the two-week Professors Tournament.

Odds and Ends

Ken’s Korner: On the game’s first clue, Ken turned in an acting performance worthy of Shatner to help the players come up with “choker”, and it looked like it was going to waste after two players guessed incorrectly before Brooke figured it out.

Pop culture problems: The Dennis Quaid category was a disaster, with the players only getting “Footloose” when given the role Quaid played (they missed “The Rookie”, “Midway”, “The Right Stuff” and “The Big Easy”.)

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is ecology? DD2 – What is “Exodus”? DD3 – What is Yorktown? FJ – What is Make-A-Wish?

