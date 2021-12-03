Friday New Music 12/3

Hello! Here’s some new music! I don’t see anything I know that’s actually new so, here’s the list!
— 1K Phew & Lecrae – No Church In A While
— ABIOTIC – A Universal Plague: Mutation EP (Reissue)
— Abraham Fogg – Blåkulla
— Acid Tongue – Arboretum
— Aisha Badru – The Way Back Home EP
— Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge – Remixes JID010
— All Bite – Get Well Soon EP
— Anders Fridén (of In Flames) – OFFAIR: Lullabies for the Damned
— Andrew Gabbard – Homemade
— Aquilis – Bellum I
— Arca – KicK ii
— Arca – KicK iii
— Arca – KicK iiii
— ATRÆ BILIS – Apexapien
— Baxter Drury – Mr Maserati 2001 to 2021
— Beauty Pill – Instant Night EP
— Berner – Gotti
— Bo Burnham – Inside (The Songs)(Physical Release)
— The Browning – End of Existence
— Calvin Keys – Proceed with Caution (Reissue)
— Can – Can Live In Brighton 1975
— Carleigh Aikins – Junk Jewelry
— Cayn Borthwick – Big City Remixes EP
— CIVIC – Future Forecast
— Closet Disco Queen – Stadium Rock for Punk Bums EP
— Cold Collective – Weathervane
— The Communards – Communards (35th Anniversary Edition)
— The Coyote – Bad Killer EP
— The Cutthroat Brothers and Mike Watt – Devil In Berlin
— Dead War – Grandfather Of War EP
— Deep Throat Choir – In Order To Know You
— Depeche Mode – 101 (Deluxe Edition)
— Doodswens – Lichtvrees
— The Doors – L.A. Woman (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— Dormant Ordeal – The Grand Scheme Of Things
— Doug Carn – Adam’s Apple (Reissue)
— Dormant Ordeal – The Grand Scheme of Things
— Eddie Hazel – Game, Dames and Guitar Thangs (Reissue)
— EERA – Speak
— Elujay – CRKMVNT
— ENST – Vier Gesichter EP
— ERDLING – Helheim
— Emilia Anastazja – Flower House EP
— ERNTE – Geist und Hexeri
— Eva Cassidy – Live At Blues Alley (25th Anniversary Edition)
— Eyes Set to Kill – Damna EP
— Failure – Wild Type Droid
— Feiertag – Living In Slow
— Feral Vices – With Offerings EP
— FFT – Disturb Roqe EP
— Firehouse – The Story of Italian A.O.R. Band 1987/1994
— Fruit Juice – Mirke vs. The Dreamy LLC
— Full Bush – Movie Night EP
— G’emma – Types of Water EP
— Gabriels – Bloodline EP
— GAS – Der Lange Marsch
— Geese – Projector (Physical Release)
— Genocide Pact – Genocide Pact
— Godford – I You She
— Gomorran – Excerpts From The Dark Age
— Green Carnation – The Acoustic Verses (15th Anniversary Edition)
— Heiress – Distant Fires
— HUSQWARNAH – Front Toward Enemy
— HYPNO5E – A Distant Dark Source Experience
— Ichiko Aoba – Windswept Adan
— Jason Boland – The Light Saw Me
— JENA – Graboid
— Jesse Cook – Libre
— Kathryn Williams & Carol Ann Duffy – Midnight Chorus
— Kenny G – New Standards
— Khalid – Scenic Drive
— King Buffalo – Acheron
— Late Night Thoughts – Bridges & Tunnels
— Leisure – Sunsetter
— Lil Peep & Harry Fraud – High Fashion EP
— Dr. Lonnie Smith – Breath (Vinyl Release)
— Love Object – New Flesh
— LP – Churches
— Luttrell – Music For My Memories
— MadeinTYO and UnoTheActivist – Yokohama
— Malacoda – The Year Walk EP
— Manimal – Armageddon
— Mario Batkovic – Introspectio
— Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On: 50th Anniversary Vinyl Edition
— Mary Wilson – The Motown Anthology
— Marissa Paternoster (of Screaming Females) – Peace Meter
— messier – Off Malaise EP
— Mike Block – Planispheres
— Milan Ring – I’m Feeling Hopeful
— Modern Nature (feat. Jack Cooper of Ultimate Painting) – Island Of Noise (Vinyl Release)
— Moonspell – Darkness and Hope (Reissue)
— morgen – Unaccompanied Minor EP
— The Mother Hips – Glowing Lantern
— Nardo Wick – Who Is Nardo Wick?
— Natalie Hemby – Pins and Needles (Vinyl Release)
— Nekromant – Temple of Haal
— New Found Glory – December’s Here
— Nick Dorian – Rooster EP
— Nils Frahm – Old Friends New Friends
— Nina Simone – Nina Simone and Her Friends (Reissue)
— NLE Choppa – Me vs. Me EP
— No Bragging Rights – No Bragging Rights EP
— Noir Disco – NOW! 2073
— No Rome – It’s All Smiles
— Of Mice & Men – Echo
— Ofermod – Mysterium Iniquitatis
— Pearly Gate Music – Mainly Gestalt Pornography
— Pepper Lewis – She Told Me To Sing My Heart Out EP
— Pick A Piper – Sea Steps EP
— Polo G – Hall of Fame 2.0
— PSY:CODE – PSVCODE
— Quinn Christopherson – I Am Bubblegum EP
— Raibard – Dark Realm of the Daylight
— Ram Dass – And Now He Has Wings
— Rebreather – The Line, Its Width, and the War Drone
— Redemptor – Agonia
— REJEKTS – Adamo
— The Ritualists – Baroque & Bleeding
— Rival Consoles – Overflow
— Salt House – Working for Zeus EP
— Sanctuary – Sanctuary Vol. 1 EP & Vol. 2 EP
— Senior Citizen X Tim Walker – What Was That
— Skid Row – SKID ROW: The Atlantic Years 1989-1996
— Sky H1 – Azure
— Sly and the Family Stone – There’s a Riot Goin On’ (Vinyl Reissue)
— So Hideous – None But a Pure Heart Can Sing
— Sons of the Sun – Sons of the Sun
— Static Dress – Prologue…
— Stuck – Remixes That Make You Feel Good EP
— Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood and Juanita (Vinyl Release)
— Su’Lan – Free Su’Lan EP
— Sugarplum Fairies – Altar Songs (1998-2021)
— SUMA – Ashes (Reissue)
— SUMA – The Order of Things (Reissue)
— The Sun and the Mirror and Pseudodoxia – The Eerie and Radiant Doorless Rooms Of Pain
— The Swaggerlies – The Last of The One and Onlys
— Tom Morello – The Atlas Underground Flood
— TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Chaotic Wonderland EP
— Touched By Ghoul – Cancel The World
— Travis – The Invisible Band (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— Treetop Flyers – Old Habits
— Trini Lopez – The Rare Reprise Singles
— The Two Man Travelling Medicine Show – Going Nowhere Fast
— U2 – Achtung Baby (30th Anniversary Edition)(Digital Release)
— Unanimated – Victory In Blood
— Various Artists – Almost Christmas – Christmas Mistletunes
— Various Artists – Fate’s Got a Driver: Re-Ignition
— Various Artists – The Matrix (Music From the Motion Picture) (Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – Vanilla Sky (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Reissue)
— VÍZ – VEILS
— Volbeat – Servant Of The Mind
— Wajatta (Reggie Watts and John Tejada) – Do You Even Care Anymore?
— Weedpecker – IV: The Stream Of Forgotten Thoughts
— Winter Grain – Hollywood & Hard EP
— Wolftooth – Blood & Iron
— Woolfy – Shooting Stars EP
— The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die – Illusory Walls (Vinyl Release)
— Wreckage Manner (Styles P and Havoc) – Wreckage Manner
— Youth Lagoon – The Year of Hibernation Deluxe Edition