Friday New Music 12/3

Hello! Here’s some new music! I don’t see anything I know that’s actually new so, here’s the list!

— 1K Phew & Lecrae – No Church In A While

— ABIOTIC – A Universal Plague: Mutation EP (Reissue)

— Abraham Fogg – Blåkulla

— Acid Tongue – Arboretum

— Aisha Badru – The Way Back Home EP

— Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge – Remixes JID010

— All Bite – Get Well Soon EP

— Anders Fridén (of In Flames) – OFFAIR: Lullabies for the Damned

— Andrew Gabbard – Homemade

— Aquilis – Bellum I

— Arca – KicK ii

— Arca – KicK iii

— Arca – KicK iiii

— ATRÆ BILIS – Apexapien

— Baxter Drury – Mr Maserati 2001 to 2021

— Beauty Pill – Instant Night EP

— Berner – Gotti

— Bo Burnham – Inside (The Songs)(Physical Release)

— The Browning – End of Existence

— Calvin Keys – Proceed with Caution (Reissue)

— Can – Can Live In Brighton 1975

— Carleigh Aikins – Junk Jewelry

— Cayn Borthwick – Big City Remixes EP

— CIVIC – Future Forecast

— Closet Disco Queen – Stadium Rock for Punk Bums EP

— Cold Collective – Weathervane

— The Communards – Communards (35th Anniversary Edition)

— The Coyote – Bad Killer EP

— The Cutthroat Brothers and Mike Watt – Devil In Berlin

— Dead War – Grandfather Of War EP

— Deep Throat Choir – In Order To Know You

— Depeche Mode – 101 (Deluxe Edition)

— Doodswens – Lichtvrees

— The Doors – L.A. Woman (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— Dormant Ordeal – The Grand Scheme Of Things

— Doug Carn – Adam’s Apple (Reissue)

— Dormant Ordeal – The Grand Scheme of Things

— Eddie Hazel – Game, Dames and Guitar Thangs (Reissue)

— EERA – Speak

— Elujay – CRKMVNT

— ENST – Vier Gesichter EP

— ERDLING – Helheim

— Emilia Anastazja – Flower House EP

— ERNTE – Geist und Hexeri

— Eva Cassidy – Live At Blues Alley (25th Anniversary Edition)

— Eyes Set to Kill – Damna EP

— Failure – Wild Type Droid

— Feiertag – Living In Slow

— Feral Vices – With Offerings EP

— FFT – Disturb Roqe EP

— Firehouse – The Story of Italian A.O.R. Band 1987/1994

— Fruit Juice – Mirke vs. The Dreamy LLC

— Full Bush – Movie Night EP

— G’emma – Types of Water EP

— Gabriels – Bloodline EP

— GAS – Der Lange Marsch

— Geese – Projector (Physical Release)

— Genocide Pact – Genocide Pact

— Godford – I You She

— Gomorran – Excerpts From The Dark Age

— Green Carnation – The Acoustic Verses (15th Anniversary Edition)

— Heiress – Distant Fires

— HUSQWARNAH – Front Toward Enemy

— HYPNO5E – A Distant Dark Source Experience

— Ichiko Aoba – Windswept Adan

— Jason Boland – The Light Saw Me

— JENA – Graboid

— Jesse Cook – Libre

— Kathryn Williams & Carol Ann Duffy – Midnight Chorus

— Kenny G – New Standards

— Khalid – Scenic Drive

— King Buffalo – Acheron

— Late Night Thoughts – Bridges & Tunnels

— Leisure – Sunsetter

— Lil Peep & Harry Fraud – High Fashion EP

— Dr. Lonnie Smith – Breath (Vinyl Release)

— Love Object – New Flesh

— LP – Churches

— Luttrell – Music For My Memories

— MadeinTYO and UnoTheActivist – Yokohama

— Malacoda – The Year Walk EP

— Manimal – Armageddon

— Mario Batkovic – Introspectio

— Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On: 50th Anniversary Vinyl Edition

— Mary Wilson – The Motown Anthology

— Marissa Paternoster (of Screaming Females) – Peace Meter

— messier – Off Malaise EP

— Mike Block – Planispheres

— Milan Ring – I’m Feeling Hopeful

— Modern Nature (feat. Jack Cooper of Ultimate Painting) – Island Of Noise (Vinyl Release)

— Moonspell – Darkness and Hope (Reissue)

— morgen – Unaccompanied Minor EP

— The Mother Hips – Glowing Lantern

— Nardo Wick – Who Is Nardo Wick?

— Natalie Hemby – Pins and Needles (Vinyl Release)

— Nekromant – Temple of Haal

— New Found Glory – December’s Here

— Nick Dorian – Rooster EP

— Nils Frahm – Old Friends New Friends

— Nina Simone – Nina Simone and Her Friends (Reissue)

— NLE Choppa – Me vs. Me EP

— No Bragging Rights – No Bragging Rights EP

— Noir Disco – NOW! 2073

— No Rome – It’s All Smiles

— Of Mice & Men – Echo

— Ofermod – Mysterium Iniquitatis

— Pearly Gate Music – Mainly Gestalt Pornography

— Pepper Lewis – She Told Me To Sing My Heart Out EP

— Pick A Piper – Sea Steps EP

— Polo G – Hall of Fame 2.0

— PSY:CODE – PSVCODE

— Quinn Christopherson – I Am Bubblegum EP

— Raibard – Dark Realm of the Daylight

— Ram Dass – And Now He Has Wings

— Rebreather – The Line, Its Width, and the War Drone

— Redemptor – Agonia

— REJEKTS – Adamo

— The Ritualists – Baroque & Bleeding

— Rival Consoles – Overflow

— Salt House – Working for Zeus EP

— Sanctuary – Sanctuary Vol. 1 EP & Vol. 2 EP

— Senior Citizen X Tim Walker – What Was That

— Skid Row – SKID ROW: The Atlantic Years 1989-1996

— Sky H1 – Azure

— Sly and the Family Stone – There’s a Riot Goin On’ (Vinyl Reissue)

— So Hideous – None But a Pure Heart Can Sing

— Sons of the Sun – Sons of the Sun

— Static Dress – Prologue…

— Stuck – Remixes That Make You Feel Good EP

— Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood and Juanita (Vinyl Release)

— Su’Lan – Free Su’Lan EP

— Sugarplum Fairies – Altar Songs (1998-2021)

— SUMA – Ashes (Reissue)

— SUMA – The Order of Things (Reissue)

— The Sun and the Mirror and Pseudodoxia – The Eerie and Radiant Doorless Rooms Of Pain

— The Swaggerlies – The Last of The One and Onlys

— Tom Morello – The Atlas Underground Flood

— TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Chaotic Wonderland EP

— Touched By Ghoul – Cancel The World

— Travis – The Invisible Band (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— Treetop Flyers – Old Habits

— Trini Lopez – The Rare Reprise Singles

— The Two Man Travelling Medicine Show – Going Nowhere Fast

— U2 – Achtung Baby (30th Anniversary Edition)(Digital Release)

— Unanimated – Victory In Blood

— Various Artists – Almost Christmas – Christmas Mistletunes

— Various Artists – Fate’s Got a Driver: Re-Ignition

— Various Artists – The Matrix (Music From the Motion Picture) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – Vanilla Sky (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Reissue)

— VÍZ – VEILS

— Volbeat – Servant Of The Mind

— Wajatta (Reggie Watts and John Tejada) – Do You Even Care Anymore?

— Weedpecker – IV: The Stream Of Forgotten Thoughts

— Winter Grain – Hollywood & Hard EP

— Wolftooth – Blood & Iron

— Woolfy – Shooting Stars EP

— The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die – Illusory Walls (Vinyl Release)

— Wreckage Manner (Styles P and Havoc) – Wreckage Manner

— Youth Lagoon – The Year of Hibernation Deluxe Edition

