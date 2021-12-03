All Things Cricket: December 3rd

- India and New Zealand are into their second Test, this one at Mumbai. The first Test at Kanpur was a draw, with the Kiwis’ Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel gamely hanging on to their last wicket for more than 8 overs as the light grew too dim to play on Day 5. India won the toss on this Test and are off to a 221/4 score with Virat Kolhi out for a duck.
- Sri Lanka have swept two Tests at Galle from the West Indies, both convincingly. The most recent one wrapped up today, with the Lions bowling out the Windies for 132 after ceding a 1st innings advantage of 49 runs and then scoring 345/9d in their second innings.
- Deccan Gladiators leapt to the top of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament and are in the finals, awaiting the results of matches between Bangala and Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls vs. the winner of that match.
- Wellington and Central Districts are 1-0 to lead the Men’s Super Smash in New Zealand, while Otago leads the Women’s table at 2-0 over 1-0 Wellington.
- That’s about it. The Ashes start next Wednesday locally in Brisbane, Tuesday night in prime time for me!