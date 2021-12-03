30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 3: Getting To Know You Games

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about games where you get to know new people better. There are all kinds of different things that work well in this regard as you can tell a personality from Monopoly, but there are also a range of card games and the like as well. What’s your favorite game for getting to know new people?

Bonus Prompt: What game have you had the hardest time selling people on playing?

