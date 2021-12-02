Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Dec. 2

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Jessica, a writer, combines fashion reporting with being a spy;

Sinnott, an attorney, threw Mardi Gras beads but doesn’t remember the rest; and

Amy, an engineering manager, still has her “Outdoors Bear”. Amy is an 11-day champ with winnings of $421,200.

Jeopardy! round

IT’S TOO CROWDED

EXAM TIME

FICTION

FUNNY LADIES

AIN’T THAT AMERICA

FOR “U” & “ME”

Scores going into DJ: Amy $7,800, Sinnott $3,200, Jessica $3,800.

DD1 – $600 – FICTION – Emily is imprisoned in a gloomy castle — the tells you “The Mysteries of Udolpho” is a classic of this big 1790s genre (Amy improved to $3,200 on a true DD.)

Double Jeopardy!

FROM THE GREEK

LET THERE BE ART & MUSIC

SAILING THE BLACK SEA

“T” FOR…

POP CULTURE-POURRI

WORDS IN ELEMENTS (find the word in the element represented by the symbol)

This game was pretty much decided when Sinnott lost it all on DD2, after which Amy trounced the field, heading into FJ at $36,800 vs. $4,800 for Sinnott and $3,000 for Jessica.

DD2 – $1,600 – SAILING THE BLACK SEA – It’s alphabetically last of the countries that border the Black Sea (Sinnett lost $4,400 on a true DD vs. $13,400 for Amy.)

DD3 – $2,000 – WORDS IN ELEMENTS – I: this Allfather (Amy won $9,000 from her score of $19,400 vs. $3,800 for Jessica.)

Final Jeopardy!

JOURNALISTS IN HISTORY – Bismarck Tribune correspondent Mark Kellogg died June 25, 1876 while on a field assignment covering this man

Amy and Sinnott were correct on FJ. Amy took advantage of her large lead, adding $25,000 to win with $61,800, her biggest payday to date. Amy’s 12-day total of $483,000 moves her into fifth place for all-time regular game winnings.

Odds and Ends

Ken’s Korner: After a clue about a task on the New York bar exam, Ken exclaimed “Fascinating stuff!”, after which the laugh track was played. I have a feeling Ken actually would find a memo regarding sovereign immunity under a tort claims law “fascinating”.

Pop culture problems: The players couldn’t identify a photo of Hulu star Ramy Youssef, and they didn’t quite nail down the name of “Family Guy” Emmy-winner Alex Borstein.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Gothic (romance)? DD2 – What is Ukraine? DD3 – Who is Odin? FJ – Who was Custer?

