December TV Preview – Streaming (A Weird Month Brings Us New MacGruber and Sex & the City)

Amazon

Harlem

From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Harlem is a new comedy following a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America. Camille is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia with extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures, but has a hard time navigating her own love life; Tye is a successful, queer dating app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability—and romantic partners—at arm’s length; Quinn is a hopeless romantic and trust fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business; Angie is a confident, vibrant, and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.

Starring: Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Tyler Lepley, Whoopi Goldberg, Jasmine Guy, Andrew Martin, Robert Ri’chard, Juani Feliz, Kate Rockwell, Sullivan Jones

Quick Thoughts: Upon seeing the trailer, a terrible voice from deep within my soul rose through my body and screamed “Cousin Skeeter reunion.”

Premieres December 3rd

With Love

The series follows the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge, who are both on a mission to find love and purpose. Each of the five episodes, set during a different holiday throughout the year, follows Lily, Jorge and the Diaz family over the course of 12 months as they experience the highs and lows of life during some of the most heightened days of the year.

Starring: Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Vincent Rodriguez, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie, Benito Martinez

Quick Thoughts: I love Gloria Calderon Kellett’s previous show, One Day at a Time, with all my heart but also that is Betty’s tiny nephew from Ugly Betty. He is not old enough to date Josh from Crazy Ex Girlfriend. That is not how time works. Wait…how does time work?

Premieres December 17th

Disney+

Welcome to Earth

Throughout the six-part limited series, Will Smith is guided by elite explorers on an awe-inspiring journey, getting up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet — from volcanoes that roar in silence to deserts that move beyond our perception to animal swarms with minds of their own. Combining breathtaking cinematography with Will’s boundless curiosity and enthusiasm, the blockbuster series is an exciting, multisensory ride through Earth’s most mind-bending portals.

Premieres December 8th

The Book of Boba Fett

The series finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Starring: Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen

Quick Thoughts: Yeah I’ll watch a show where Boba Fett conquers the criminal underworld with Mulan.

Also did we ever figure out a comprehensive list of who got the Ming-Na Wen Triple Crown of being in Star Wars, Disney Animation, and Marvel? Ming-Na Wen obviously.

Premieres December 29th

Hulu

Candified: Home for the Holidays

The challenge – create a life-size house made of …CANDY! Watch as Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists design, glue, melt and shape hundreds of thousands of sweet pieces to build a fantasy come to life….just in time for the holidays.

Premieres December 1st

Bloods

Bloods follows tough-acting loner Maleek and over-friendly divorcee Wendy, a pair of mismatched paramedics, and their fellow ambulance station colleagues through the life-saving world of a south London emergency service.

Starring: Samson Kayo, Jane Horrocks, Lucy Punch, Julian Barratt, Adrian Scarborough, Aasiya Shah, Kevin Garry, Sam Campbell

Premieres December 9th

Dragons: The Nine Realms

Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding — a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.

Premieres December 23rd (also on Peacock)

Peacock

Baking It

Baking It is a holiday competition series in which eight teams of two talented home bakers join Maya Rudolph and Andy Sambergs’s winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions. Contestant duos will include spouses, siblings, best friends and more, who will work together to create outstanding savory and sweet creations for themed challenges with the hopes of winning a cash prize. Maya and Andy will lead the festivities, also providing comedic and musical commentary on the action. The bakers’ holiday treats will be judged by tough critics – four opinionated real-life grandmothers, who happen to be fantastic bakers themselves!

Premieres December 2nd

MacGruber

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper, in order to defeat the forces of evil.

Starring: Will Forte, Billy Zane, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Timothy V. Murphy

Quick Thoughts: I mourn for the Mickey Rourke/MacGruber showdown that could have been but Billy Zane is a pretty perfect villain for this world.

Premieres December 16th

Vigil

When a crew member is found dead on board the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil, police in Scotland are called in to investigate. The catch? The UK’s nuclear deterrent must remain unbroken, so the submarine stays on patrol and Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva must go aboard to begin an investigation. Although the death was written off as an accidental overdose, Amy suspects foul play. But when the crew close ranks in the face of Amy’s questioning, a new threat overshadows her inquiry.

Starring: Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Martin Compston, Paterson Joseph, Adam James, Gary Lewis, Lauren Lyle, Therese Bradley, Parth Thakerar, Lolita Chakrabarti, Dan Li, Lorne MacFadyen, Connor Swindells, Lois Chimimba, Daniel Portman, Anjili Mohindra, Anita Vettesse, Stephen Dillane, Orla Russell, Reuben Joseph, Cal MacAninch

Premieres December 23rd

HBO Max

Santa Inc.

This eight-episode, half-hour adult animated series tells the story of Candy Smalls, the highest ranking elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream – to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas.

Starring: Sarah Silverman, Seth Rogen, Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, Craig Robinson, Nicholas Braun, Maria Bamford, Joel Kim Booster

Premieres December 2nd

And Just Like That

The new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City, follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Starring: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, Evan Handler.

Quick Thoughts: Yes. I saw Sex and the City 2 in theaters and it was a worse moviegoing experience than the time my uterus tried to kill me at National Treasure. But yeah I’m gonna watch this.

*shrug*

They got me with all those Natasha set pics. I want to know what she and Carrie are talking about.

Premieres December 9th

Station Eleven

Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. This limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

Starring: Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan, Lori Petty, Gael Garcìa Bernal, Danielle Deadwyler

Quick Thoughts: I mean, I feel bad for them. They started filming in January 2020. But also no. I’m not quite ready for post-apocalyptic pandemic dramas at this moment in time.

Premieres December 16th

Paramount+

Queen of the Universe

The series will bring together 14 of the world’s fiercest queens, as they vie for the title of Queen of the Universe and a cash prize of $250,000. Each episode will showcase the contestants’ vocal prowess as they debut a new musical performance in front of a live audience and the series’ previously announced Pop Diva Panel of judges.

Starring: Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Leona Lewis

Premieres December 2nd

1883

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.

Starring: Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert, Dawn Olivieri, Emma Malouff, Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Anna Fiamora, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur, Amanda Jaros, Noah Le Gros, Martin Sensmeier, Billy Bob Thornton, LaMonica Garrett

Premieres December 19th

Acorn

Under the Vines

The series follows two unlikely city slickers who inherit a failing vineyard in rural New Zealand. Sydney socialite Daisy Munroe heads to Peak View, New Zealand for a vacation at her recently deceased stepfather’s winery, which she intends to sell. Little does she know that the vineyard has a co-owner, grumpy UK-born lawyer, Louis Oakley, who also travels to the wine region to escape a spiraling series of unfortunate events in his life. Despite neither having done a hard days’ work in their lives and both despising each other, the two must somehow make Oakley Winery successful so they can sell up, split up and get out.

Starring: Rebecca Gibney, Charles Edwards, Dean O’Gorman, Sara Wiseman, John Bach, Matt Whelan, Simon Mead, Sarah Peirse, Cohen Holloway, Carrie Green, Catherine Wilkin, Robbie Magasiva, Trae Te Wiki

Premieres December 6th

AMC+

Anne Boleyn

Anne Boleyn explores the final months of the eponymous Queen’s life from her perspective, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her. Anne Boleyn depicts the key moments that cause Anne to topple, unpacking her immense strength, her fatal vulnerabilities, and her determination to be an equal among men.

Starring: Jodie Turner-Smith, Paapa Essiedu, Mark Stanley, Lola Petticrew, Barry Ward, Jamael Westman, Amanda Burton, Thalissa Teixeira

Premieres December 9th

Sundance Now

The Pact

When young brewery boss Jack is found dead, a chain of events is triggered that draws his four employees Anna, Nancy, Louie and Cat into a fragile pact of silence, bound by a secret that will change their lives forever. Anna’s police officer husband Max investigates Jack’s unexpected death alongside his fierce superior DS Holland, unaware that his own wife and her best friends are at the heart of a conspiracy. While brewery worker Tish becomes increasingly suspicious of her coworkers, Jack’s estranged father Arwel struggles to conceal dark family secrets. What really happened that fateful night?

Starring: Laura Fraser, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Eiry Thomas, Heledd Gwynn, Jason Hughes, Rakie Ayola, Aneurin Bernard, Abbie Hern, Eddie Marsan, Mark-Lewis Jones, Adrian Edmondson, Gabrielle Creevy, Aled Ap Steffan

Premieres December 2nd

Close to Me

Close to Me follows Jo Harding a woman who seems to have it all, until a fall erases an entire year from her memory. As she struggles to piece events together, Jo discovers that her life wasn’t quite as perfect as she imagined and that someone will do all they can to keep a terrible secret from her.

Starring: Connie Nielsen, Christopher Eccleston

Premieres December 16th

Netflix

Voir

From executive producers David Fincher and David Prior, Voir is a series of visual essays celebrating Cinema and the personal connection we each have to the stories we see on the big screen. From intimate personal histories to insights on character and craft, each episode reminds us why Cinema holds a special place in our lives.

Premieres December 6th

Twentysomethings: Austin

In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship and start a new adventure: life.

Premieres December 10th

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! is an adult animated and live action hybrid series celebrating all that is 80s and 90s television. Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, twin hosts Skip and Treybor take us on a trip through the Saturday Morning cartoon experience.

Starring: Kyle Mooney

Premieres December 10th

Selling Tampa

Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.

Premieres December 15th

The Silent Sea

With Earth in ruins, 24 hours on the clock, and the odds stacked against them, a team of space specialists embarks on a seemingly routine mission to the moon. But when things quickly take a turn for the worse, they’ll fight for their lives and uncover secrets that make their mission seem more and more impossible by the minute.

Starring: Bae Doona, Gong Yoo, Lee Joon

Premieres December 24th

Stories of A Generation with Pope Francis

In candid and heartwarming stories, inspiring women and men over 70 share poignant life lessons and pivotal choices from their remarkable journeys.

Starring: Pope Francis, Jane Goodall, Martin Scorsese

Premieres December 25th

Anxious People

A failed bank robbery ends up with eight hostages at an open house. Upon their release the perpetrator vanishes without a trace and all hostages tell different stories to the dysfunctional police officers Jack and Jim, whereupon a classic – but hilarious – puzzle mystery develops.

Premieres December 29th

