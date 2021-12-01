World AIDS Day 2021

World AIDS Day takes place on 1 December each year. It’s an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness. Founded in 1988, World AIDS Day was the first ever global health day… Despite the virus only being identified in 1984, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS related illnesses, making it one of the most destructive pandemics in history. The World AIDS Day website

When public officials and news editors refused to broach the subject, the arts community shared their stories. Out Magazine posted a list of notable films about the epidemic including An Early Frost, Longtime Companion and How to Survive a Plague. I would add 1985’s Buddies. An indie drama about a friendship between a dying man and a hospital volunteer.

I wanted to create a thread where people could share their thoughts and memories. When did you learn about the disease? What do you think of the state of AIDS education? Which politicians took the virus seriously? What media would you share with future generations? What charities do you recommend?

Be well and be kind to each other.

