That’s right, babies, it’s another Gabby Kinney thread!

This is from the Merry X-Men Holiday Special one-shot from 2018. It’s a great little collection of stories about Christmas and Hanukkah and not liking holidays and everything in-between. This particular story was written by Vita Ayala, drawn by Pere Pérez, colored by Chris O’Halloran, and lettered by Travis Lanham. I love it!

