December TV Preview – Network & Cable (I Regret My Decision To Add Christmas Specials. Help. There Are So Many.)

NBC

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around will be filled with Clarkson’s new original songs as well as a curated list of iconic classics, dancing, superstar performances featuring My Band Y’All with a streamlined modern orchestra and remarkable duets. The stage at Universal Studios Hollywood will be designed to evoke timeless Christmas themes inspired by the power of song that change the viewers’ point of view – from fantastical worlds of being underneath the tree to a forest lit by the Northern Lights.

Starring: Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., Amy Poehler, Santa Claus

Premieres December 1st

Annie Live!

A live performance of the beloved, seven-time Tony Award-winning musical that tells the story of an extraordinary young orphan who overcomes life’s obstacles with inspirational hope and optimism.

Starring: Celina Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty, Nicole Scherzinger

Quick Thoughts: Look. We need people to watch for a fun live chat. Remember when Roger from Rent Live fell down and everything was pre-taped? Remember Glitter Judas? Remember when Little Mermaid Live had a dog just hanging out? This also has a dog!

Honestly though, I’m mostly here for Taraji P. Henson, Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski Megan Hilty singing Easy Street.

Premieres December 2nd

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City

Multi-Grammy Award-winning Michael Bublé returns to NBC to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his album, “Christmas,” with a new holiday special featuring a night of comedy, music and Christmas spirit from SNL’s Studio 8H.

Premieres December 6th

American Auto

From the creator of Superstore comes a new workplace comedy that takes the wheels off the automobile industry. Set in Detroit, the corporate executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, whose leadership, experience and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business – when they aren’t fighting or trying to outwit each other. From the corporate office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs.

Starring: Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Jon Barinholtz, Michal B. Washington, Tye White, X Mayo

Premieres December 13th

Grand Crew

This group of young professionals are all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles, and they always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all. There’s Noah, a hopeless romantic too eager to settle down; Nicky, a go-getter in real estate who’s adventurous in romance; Sherm, a low-key genius who plays the dating odds; Anthony, whose true love is his career; Wyatt, who’s relieved to be married and out of the dating scene; and Fay, who’s recently divorced and looking to start fresh in LA. And just like wine, their friendship gets better with time.

Starring: Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes, Carl Tart

Premieres December 14th

ABC

A Very Boy Band Holiday

A Very Boy Band Holiday brings together an all-star cast featuring members from your favorite boy bands to sing their holiday hits and celebrate the season. It’s a festive night to reminisce, harmonize and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year together.

Starring: Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins, Joey McIntyre, Erik-Michael Estrada, Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre

Quick Thoughts: Trying to figure out which Boy Bands are represented and who was doing the representing broke me. I’m going to watch it but it broke me. For the record, it is 3 *NSYNCs, 2 Boyz II Mens, 0 Backstreet Boys, 2 New Editions, 1 NKOTB, 1 O-Town, and all of 98 Degrees.

I hope one of the secret guests is Stevie Wonder and 98 Degrees sings that song from the Mulan credits. Man…what a weird series of choices that went into that song.

Premieres December 6th

Abbott Elementary

A group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — find themselves thrown together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Starring: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, William Stanford Davis

Quick Thoughts: I’ve been looking forward to this one because it’s from Quinta Brunson and she’s hilarious. It must be noted that ABC is doing a thing where they just do like a preview episode in December and then air the rest of the show next year. That’s also the case for NBC’s Grand Crew and American Auto, which will air two episodes alongside a whole bunch of Christmas specials from Kenan, The Young Rock, and Mr. Mayor.

Premieres December 7th

Fox

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation

Gordon Ramsay is back, on another rowdy road trip with friends Gino D’Acampo and Fred Siriex! This time, it’s an epic European vacation through Italy, France and Scotland to discover all the best food and fun in each of their home countries.

Premieres December 13th

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation

It’s Christmas as only Gordon Ramsay can do it! He’s taking pals Gino D’Acampo and Fred Siriex deep into a winter wonderland to find the home of Santa Claus himself! On a road trip packed with amazing food, big laughs and Christmas spirit, the boys won’t stop until they meet St. Nick!

Quick Thoughts: There’s one where they go to Greece coming in January.

Premieres December 14th

CW

Beebo Saves Christmas

When an efficiency-obsessed elf decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus, Beebo and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful.

Starring: Benjamin Diskin, Kimiko Glenn, Keith Ferguson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ernie Hudson, Chris Kattan

Premieres December 1st

Comedy Central

A Clüsterfünke Christmas

A go-getter real estate exec from New York City heads to a small town to buy the quaint Clüsterfünke Inn and transform it into a mega-resort. After talking with the owners, she meets their nephew and sparks begin to fly.

Starring: Vella Lovell, Cheyenne Jackson, Ryan McPartlin, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer

Premieres December 4th

Hot Mess Holiday

When an overachieving young finance exec is unceremoniously dumped by her cheating fiancé during the Diwali holidays, her free-spirited bestie is determined to help her get lit. Along with their outrageous crew, they embark on a wild holiday adventure to party across Chicago, but when they come into possession of a multi-million dollar diamond, their messy antics place their entire posse in danger.

Starring: Surina Jindal, Melanie Chandra, Kal Penn, Tituss Burgess, Chris Parnell, Punam Patel, Richa Moorjani, Nik Dodani, Kunal Dudheker, Chris Geere, Aparna Nancherla, Ravi Patel, Lilly Singh, Desmond Chiam, Ritesh Rajan

Premieres December 11th

Spectrum

Joe Pickett

Based on the book series of the same name, Joe Pickett follows a dedicated game warden and his family as they navigate the shifting socio-political climate of a small rural town on the verge of economic collapse. When a murder victim winds up on Joe’s doorstep, a larger conspiracy looms, and the Picketts find themselves in the crosshairs. Without the support of local law enforcement, Joe alone must decide what it means to be a good man and a good father in a world on the edge.

Starring: Michael Dorman, David Alan Grier, Julianna Guill, Sharon Lawrence, Paul Sparks, Mustafa Speaks, Skywalker Hughes, Kamryn Pliva

Premieres December 6th

Nat Geo

Called to the Wild

For centuries, humans have bred dogs to help with various forms of survival. In this survival challenge unlike any other, survival experts of various backgrounds are dropped into the remote wilderness of Maine with their canine companions. For 10 days, these human and dog teams will survive off the land with nothing but what is on their backs. Each team will trek into the dense forest using only their dog as their guide to search for their designated survival location.

Premieres December 7th

HBO

Landscapers

Inspired by real events, Landscapers tells a unique love story involving Chris and Susan Edwards, a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham.

Starring: Olivia Colman, David Thewlis

Premieres December 6th

The Murders at Starved Rock

A three-part documentary series exploring the 1960 brutal murders of three women in Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County, Illinois, and the decades of questions and doubts that have haunted the son of the prosecutor in the case, as the man found guilty seeks to clear his name after sixty years in prison

Premieres December 14th

Epix

Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records

This two-part documentary series takes an in-depth look at the company’s distinct approach of focusing on their artists, discovering unique talent and evolving with the ever-changing music industry. With a wealth of rare archival footage and audio-only interviews, Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records will be an immersive experience told by the visionaries who lived it. Featuring the music of The Police, The Carpenters, Joe Cocker, Carole King, and The Go-Go’s among others, and interviews with Peter Frampton, Quincy Jones, Sheryl Crow, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, and more.

Premieres December 3rd

