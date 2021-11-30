Mark Twain Day Thread

Samuel Langhorne Clemens was born on Nov. 30, 1835. He was better known by his pen name, Mark Twain. He was a writer known as a humorist and as “the father of American Literature” (according to William Faulkner). His works include The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.

Mark Twain may be one of the most misquoted people on the internet, but I’m pretty sure he did give us the following bon mots (with thanks to www.twainquotes.com):

“Never put off until tomorrow what can be put off till day-after-tomorrow just as well.”

“Honest poverty is a gem that even a King might be proud to call his own, but I wish to sell out. I have sported that kind of jewelry long enough.”

Clemens / Twain died in 1910, at the age of 74. According to his wishes, his full Autobiography was not published until 2010.

